Teaming In New Agreement

MERUELO MEDIA/LOS ANGELES, owner of Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106), Classic Rock KLOS, Latin Urban KLLI (CALI 93.9), Rhythmic AC KDAY, and Spanish independent KWHY-TV/LOS ANGELES, has launched a partnership with MATRIX SOLUTIONS and its MONARCH MEDIA Ad Sales Platform. MATRIX SOLUTIONS' Monarch platform will integrate to MERUELO's traffic system for automatic reconciliation of pending deals.

MERUELO VP/Audio DAVID CRISCITELLI said, "MATRIX will allow our sales team to spend less time reporting and more time developing and refining strategies for our clients. In addition, our management will have better visibility into revenue and more opportunity to align with other brands in the MERUELO portfolio to advance our clients’ needs."

MERUELO CEO OTTO PADRON said, "Technology, choice and data are great advancements for media, but these advancements can create disruption and an increasingly complicated media marketplace. MERUELO MEDIA is committed to providing our team with the tools and platforms that evolve our business processes across all platforms and verticals. We are armed and ready to meet and exceed the demands on our industry by transforming chaotic data into actionable information."

MATRIX SOLUTIONS CEO MARK GORMAN added, "We are thrilled to have MERUELO MEDIA as a new client partner. MERUELO is the largest and fastest growing minority-owned media company in CALIFORNIA, and we are confident that our Monarch Media Ad Sales Platform will empower them to not only monetize inventory but help fuel their next-stage growth."

« see more Net News