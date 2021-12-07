Sawkar

AUDACY News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS has decided on its replacement for the retired DAVE LEE, hiring longtime crosstown ABC affiliate KSTP-A anchor VINEETA SAWKAR as morning host. "THE MORNING NEWS WITH VINEETA SAWKAR" will debut JANUARY 3rd and will air weekdays 6-9a (CT).

“After an extensive search, we are excited to welcome VINEETA to 830 WCCO and are thrilled that the tradition of news and personality in the morning will continue,” said WCCO Brand Manager BRAD LANE. “Her rich experience, journalistic integrity and warm personality make her the perfect choice to evolve our station’s longstanding tradition of delivering the biggest headlines in the morning while exploring the news and events that matter most to Minnesotans.”

“I’m truly humbled, honored and excited to host ‘THE MORNING NEWS’ on WCCO,” said SAWKAR, who has also served as a Digital Reporter for the MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE and Dir. of Public Relations for the UNIVERSITY OF ST. THOMAS. “No one can replace DAVE LEE. He is a broadcasting legend and a friend as well. This station is so rich with history and memories for so many of us. I hope the ‘Good Neighbor’ station you once listened to in the mornings for school closings is the place you can continue to listen for news and information to get your day started…with some fun, too.”

LEE retired in APRIL after 32 years at WCCO.

