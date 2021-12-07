Now Available

"BOB KINGSLEY’s Book of Records," the late syndicated host's previously-announced coffee table book (NET NEWS 8/5), is now available in both print form from NAUTILUS PUBLISHING and as an audio book published by ORANGE SKY AUDIO and distributed by FINDAWAY. The audio book version is narrated by KINGSLEY and longtime friend and fellow RADIO HALL OF FAME member BLAIR GARNER.

The book is a career-spanning, first-hand account of KINGSLEY's career in Country radio featuring stories about artists, songwriters, producers and executives. Documented by radio legend KINGSLEY himself throughout his lifetime, and edited by longtime producer KEN HALFORD, the book includes never-before-heard stories and fresh interpretations from NAN KINGSLEY, his wife and business partner, along with creators and industry friends.

Proceeds from the book will be donated to the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM. To purchase, visit bobkingsleyradio.com.

