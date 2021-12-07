Bohannon (Photo: NAB)

This year's radio inductee into the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' BROADCASTING HALL OF FAME will be WESTWOOD ONE host JIM BOHANNON. BOHANNON, a veteran of over 50 years of broadcasting, will be inducted at the Achievement in Broadcasting event at the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS APRIL 23-27.

“JIM encompasses the spirit of radio. His distinct voice, humor and engaging programs have informed and entertained listeners for 50 years, while addressing historic milestones affecting our nation,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “I am grateful for his friendship and the opportunities I have had to be a guest on his show. We congratulate JIM on this befitting honor.”

