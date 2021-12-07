"Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong" opening 1/21

THE COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE will unveil a new exhibit, "FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE: Mix It Up Strong," on FRIDAY, JANUARY 21st. Scheduled to run through JANUARY 1st, 2023, the exhibit will highlight the BMLG RECORDS duo's music journey throughout the years and display stage wear, instruments and personal items.

Some highlights of the exhibit include the racing suits and helmets that the duo's TYLER HUBBARD and BRIAN KELLEY wore during their 2016 music video for "Can We All" with TIM McGRAW, their RIAA Diamond certification award for "Cruise," HUBBARD's first acoustic guitar that he received in fourth grade, KELLEY's TAKAMINE GB7C GARTH BROOKS signature acoustic guitar, which he used when recording "Cruise," and much more.

To celebrate the exhibit opening, HUBBARD and KELLEY will perform at the Museum's CMA THEATER on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6th at 2p (CT), and discuss their personal stories and memories from their career thus far associated with the artifacts in their exhibit. Tickets will be available here, starting on FRIDAY (12/10).

"FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE expanded the Country music audience and created some of the most popular recordings in the genre’s history by embracing Hip-Hop and Rock influences," said Museum CEO KYLE YOUNG. "In less than a decade, BRIAN KELLEY and TYLER HUBBARD have had 25 singles reach gold, platinum or multi-platinum status, with two of those singles – ‘Cruise’ and ‘Meant to Be’ – reaching the elite plateau of diamond sales certification. Very few artists in any genre accomplish that feat even once. The Museum looks forward to exploring the duo’s distinctive music and career in this special exhibit."

"To be chosen for an exhibit is the ultimate honor as an artist, and we can’t thank the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM enough," said HUBBARD. "I can’t wait for opening day, when we can stand back and take in this blessing with everyone that’s supported us along the way."

"To have the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM now feature our wild ride is surreal and humbling," added KELLEY. "I couldn’t be more excited about this exhibit and to be able to relive each step of our journey."

