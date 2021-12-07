Entries Open

Entries are now open for the RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION's 2022 EDWARD R. MURROW Awards. Broadcast, digital, and student journalism published beween JANUARY 1 and DECEMBER 31, 2021 are eligible; the deadline for entry is FEBRUARY 10, 2022 at 5p (ET). Regional winners will be announced late in the SPRING and national winners will be revealed next SUMMER, with a gala scheduled for OCTOBER 10, 2022 in NEW YORK.

Changes this year include the elimination of the Excellence in Sound in Television and Excellence in Video in Radio categories; changes in the requirements for Overall Excellence entries; and a new category for Digital News Series, similar to News Series categories for radio and TV. Some eligibility requirements have changed as well, including that podcasts unaffiliated with TV or radio should be entered in the Digital category.

Find out more and enter here.

« see more Net News