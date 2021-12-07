Cannon

SKYVIEW NETWORKS syndicated host and MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES personality NICK CANNON has announced his five-month old son ZEN has died of brain cancer. He announced the news on his talk show early this morning (12/7), breaking down in tears as he detailed his son’s private health battle with HYDROCEPHALUS, a form of brain cancer.

According to ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, CANNON said, “I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out. He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months I noticed he had this nice sized head too — a CANNON head. We didn’t think anything of it, but I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”

CANNON and ALYSSA SCOTT welcomed ZEN in JULY. The family learned ZEN – who was CANNON’s 7th child – had been building up fluid in his brain that turned out to be a malignant tumor.

The baby underwent surgery to drain the fluid, but his health took a turn for the worse around THANKSGIVING. Cannon flew to LOS ANGELES to be with him. CANNON shared with the audience this morning that he got to hold ZEN for the last time this weekend. Click here for the full story from PAGE SIX.

