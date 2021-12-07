'Holidays With The Stars' Radio Special

American Urban Radio Networks Inspirational (AURN) will deliver a “Holidays With the Stars” radio special to stations nationwide on MONDAY DECEMBER 13th. Hosted by syndicated radio hosts and multi-award winning Gospel musicians BISHOP HEZEKIAH WALKER, BISHOP MARVIN SAPP, Dr. BOBBY JONES and PASTOR TYE TRIBBETT, this two-hour music celebration will showcase America's most beloved Gospel artists with their heartfelt Holiday tributes.

“Holidays With the Stars” will feature guests BEBE WINANS, CECE WINANS, BRIAN COURTNEY WILSON, BRYAN ANDREW WILSON, CHARLES JENKINS, DANTE BOWE, LIZ BLACK, DEWAYNE HARVEY, DOE, EARNEST PUGH, GARY HINES, JAMES FORTUNE, JEKALYN CARR, JERMAINE DOLLY, JOHN P. KEE, JOSHUA ROGERS, JUAN & LISA WINANS, KIRK FRANKLIN, MARANDA CURTIS, RENEE SPEARMAN, RUDY CURRENCE, TAMELA MANN, TASHA COBBS LEONARD and TODD DULANEY, all sharing messages of hope and love for the Holiday season.

If your radio station is interested in being a part of the celebration, contact affiliaterelations@superadio.com. To listen live, visit AURNInspirational.com on CHRISTMAS DAY, at 12p and 5p PM (ET).





