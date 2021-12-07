Podcast Report

CUMULUS MEDIA and SIGNAL HILL INSIGHTS have released the FALL 2021 edition of their Podcast Download report, the seventh edition of the study of weekly podcast listeners.

Highlights of the study include that podcast users are heavy users of ad-free video streaming, with two out of every five weekly podcast listeners being cord cutters and only watching ad-free video streaming; among those who started listening in the past year, 60% are women, and women also make up 43% of those listening for four or more years; there is little overlap in content preferences between men and women, with only two categories (Comedy and News/Current Events) in common among the top five for each gender; Awareness and usage of social audio has spread beyond CLUBHOUSE, with competitors like FACEBOOK Live Audio Rooms, TWITTER Spaces, DISCORD Stage Channels, REDDIT Talk, and SPOTIFY Greenroom each reaching 17-19% of the podcast audience; SPOTIFY has taken the lead among listening platforms at 24%, followed by APPLE PODCASTS at 20% and YOUTUBE at 19%; while the percentage of brands and agencies using podcast advertising has increased from 34% to 45% in the past year; and host-read ads continue to be the most preferred type of ad, especially among women.

“Our new Podcast Download Report uncovers a major opportunity for brand marketers,” said CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/Marketing and WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES. “With this new report, we can now prove podcast advertising reaches tens of millions of younger consumers who have abandoned linear television for advertising-free video streaming services.”

“SPOTIFY has now become the number one listening source for podcasts in the U.S. The sands are shifting under our feet,” said SIGNAL HILL INSIGHTS Pres. JEFF VIDLER. “The big three podcast listening oligarchy -- YOUTUBE, APPLE PODCASTS, and SPOTIFY -- now have a 63% listening share, up from 55% in 2019.”

See the full report at CumulusPodcastNetwork.com.

