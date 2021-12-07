Combs (Photo: Zack Massey)

MEDIABASE has revealed its year-end charts, reflecting the biggest songs by format, top label shares and the most played artists of 2021. In the Country format, RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA's LUKE COMBS was, unsurprisingly, the most played artist of the year, followed by CAPITOL NASHVILLE's LUKE BRYAN, THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s THOMAS RHETT, BMLG RECORDS' FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE and RCA NASHVILLE's KANE BROWN. Rounding out the top 10 are WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WAR's DAN + SHAY, WARNER/WMN's BLAKE SHELTON, BLUE CHAIR/WARNER/WEA's KENNY CHESNEY, MACON MUSIC/BROKEN BOW RECORDS' JASON ALDEAN and TRIPLE TIGERS' RUSSELL DICKERSON.

CAPITOL NASHVILLE repeats as the #1 label with a chart share of 11%, followed by BMLGR (8%), BROKEN BOW (7.5%), COLUMBIA (6.5%) and BIG LOUD (6.3%). The top 10 labels also include RCA (6%), VALORY (5.5%), WARNER/WAR (5.3%), MCA NASHVILLE (5.2%) and WARNER/WMN (4.8%).

As for most-played songs, the #1 spot goes to THOMAS RHETT's "What's Your Country Song." The rest of the top 10 is: CHRIS YOUNG and BROWN's "Famous Friends," PARMALEE feat. BLANCO BROWN's "Just The Way," COMBS' "Forever After All" and "Better Together" (numbers four and five, respectively), COLE SWINDELL's "Single Saturday Night," DIERKS BENTLEY's "Gone," BRETT YOUNG's "Lady," BRYAN's "Down To One," and GABBY BARRETT's "The Good Ones."

See the full lists here.

