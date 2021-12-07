Martini

Music Industry Vet ANTHONY MARTINI joins Creator-Safe Music Platform SLIP.STREAM as Chief Music Officer/Partner. He will oversee the development of the company’s music catalog and frontline record label as well as develop new music products across the intersection of gaming, content creators and brands.

Before joining SLIP.STREAM, ANTHONY MARTINI was CEO of ROYALTY EXCHANGE, the world’s largest platform to buy and sell music royalties, paying out over $90m to artists and spearheading the creation of the first ever music publishing NFT. MARTINI is also an investor and advisor to FACTORY NEW, a METAVERSE media company behind FN MEKA the biggest avatar rapper on TikTok (10M followers).

MARTINI said, “As new technologies thrust art and entertainment into the future, we’re in the midst of a once-in-a-generation opportunity to innovate. The music fan experience needs freedom to be more dynamic. The reality is, people don’t just listen to music, they want to USE it. The more people can use music, the more exposure it gets, which increases an artist’s chance of success. SLIP.STREAM is built on that premise. It never made sense to me how labels would pay an influencer to promote a song, but then penalize them if they promoted it for free. That’s the type of outdated model that I’m on a mission to change.”

Co-CEO DAN DEMOLE added, “I’ve worked with ANT on a bunch of projects over the past 10 years while at JINGLE PUNKS, but we always wanted to find a way to build something together. He’s always innovating and finding what’s relevant in music, tech, and culture, which is right where SLIP.STREAM sits. I’m pumped to have him onboard."

Co- CEO David Carson also added, “ANT sees the future of the music business very clearly. His ability to operate to where the puck is headed is extraordinary. He’s bringing his years of experience and his deep relationships in the industry to help build the future with us at SLIP.STREAM. I couldn’t be more thrilled to work with him."





« see more Net News