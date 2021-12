Trump

DONALD TRUMP is continuing his rounds of talk radio shows with an appearance at 7:05a (CT) FRIDAY (12/10) with morning hosts BRIAN ESTRIDGE and HAL JAY on CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WBAP-A/DALLAS.

The former President is promoting his tour with BILL O'REILLY, which stops at AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER in DALLAS on DECEMBER 19th.

