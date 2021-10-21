Hosting Holiday Pop-Up Concert With Ed Sheeran In NYC

iHEARTMEDIA and the EMPIRE STATE BUILDING (ESB) will host an “iHEARTRADIO Holiday Pop Up Party With ED SHEERAN,” an intimate live event featuring a five-song performance and exclusive interview, hosted by iHEARTRADIO on-air personalities ELVIS DURAN and MAXWELL & CRYSTAL at the world-famous EMPIRE STATE BUILDING on DECEMBER 8th. In addition to songs from his recently released album and other fan favorites, ED SHEERAN will perform “Merry Christmas,” his new holiday song with ELTON JOHN, coupled with a special music-to-light show to premiere simultaneously atop the iconic building’s tower at 8p (ET).

SHEERAN said, “I’m thrilled to participate in this annual holiday tradition with ELTON’s and my new song ‘Merry Christmas. I’m looking forward to celebrating the start of this holiday season from atop the EMPIRE STATE BUILDING, wishing a happy CHRISTMAS to everyone in NEW YORK CITY and around the world.”

iHEARTMEDIA Pres. & Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN added, "Holidays in NEW YORK are always very special, but this year, even more so. ED and ELTON’s new song is destined to become a CHRISTMAS classic. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the season than partnering with ED SHEERAN, EMPIRE STATE BUILDING and THE CW for a one-of-a-kind pop up holiday pop-up concert.”

THE CW will exclusively stream the special event on THE CW App and CWTV.COM; iHeartRadio Stations will broadcast the event on DECEMBER 20th at 9p (ET)/6p (PT). iHEARTRADIO listeners can enter to win a ticket to the special event. Click here for more info.





