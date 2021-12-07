Supporting Teen Talent

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH is bringing back its "REIMAGINATION: THE TEEN RECORDING PROJECT THAT ROCKS" program for its ninth year. The program pairs talented teens with experienced mentors to record and produce original music.

GREG JOSEPH, a PITTSBURGH-based musician (THE CLARKS) and leader of the project, said, “THE REIMAGINATION PROJECT is larger than the sum of its parts. Often, local musicians are led to believe that they are competing with other local artists. A major goal of the project is to mentor our student artists to learn all aspects of the music business. We bring many genres of music together into one room and teach them to work and play together… a goal that all PITTSBURGHERS would like to believe we have in common.”



THE GRABLE FOUNDATION is a major supporter of REIMAGINATION. The REIMAGINATION 2022 application is now open for submissions through MID-JANUARY here.

