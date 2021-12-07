Announcing Year-End Charts

REPUBLIC RECORDS was the #1 label in terms of Top 40 airplay according to MEDIABASE for the eight straight year, topping COLUMBIA, INTERSCOPE, RCA and ATLANTIC rounding out the Top Five.

DUA LIPA's "Levitating" was the top song over 24KGOLDN's "Mood" w/IANN DIOR, THE WEEKND's "Save Your Tears," CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG's "Go Crazy" and ARIANA GRANDE's "positions."

ARIANA GRANDE was the year's MOST PLAYED ARTIST, followed by OLIVIA RODRIGO, JUSTIN BIEBER, THE WEEKND and DUA LIPA.

REPUBLIC RECORDS and POP SMOKE were tops in RHYTHMIC; INTERSCOPE and LIL BABY in URBAN; RCA and SILK SONIC in R&B, CAPITOL and LUKE COMBS in Country; REPUBLIC and THE WEEKND in Hot AC, REPUBLIC and DUA LIPA in AC, CONCORD and FOO FIGHTERS in Active Rock, INTERSCOPE and MACHINE GUN KELLY in Alternative, RCA and FOO FIGHTERS in Triple A, CAPITOL CHRISTIAM MUSIC GROUP and CAIN in Contemporary Christian.

For the complete chart information, go here.

« see more Net News