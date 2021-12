Bobby Flay Is 57 (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes FRIDAY (12/10) to iHEARTMEDIA/DALLAS Region Pres. KELLY KIBLER, iHEARTMEDIA TAMPA-SARASOTA SVPP TOMMY CHUCK, AUDACY/VIRGINIA VP/Programming & Operations DON LONDON, WESTWOOD ONE VP/Affiliate Sales ERIC SUNDSTROM, JT AUSTIN PRODUCTIONS’ JT AUSTIN, C3 MANAGEMENT's DAVID BARBIS, former WFAN-A/NEW YORK Brand Mgr. and AUDACY/SPORTS Format Captain MARK CHERNOFF, CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s ANNIE SANDOR, WPLA/JACKSONVILLE PD CHAD CHUMLEY, METRO/LOIUSVILLE Dir./Ops BOBBY ELLIS, KANE ENTERTAINMENT Pres. KAREN KANE, MAX MEDIA/DENVER OM ADRIAN “AD” SCOTT, WKJY/NASSAU-SUFFOLK's HOLLY LEVIS, TOTAL TRAFFIC/ATLANTA's ART MEHRING, OUTBACK CONCERTS’ DARCY MILLER, SABO MEDIA’s HARRY VALENTINE, former WHTP/PORTLAND, ME Promotions Dir. SAMANTHA SYLVIA, former WNOW/INDIANAPOLIS’ JOE PIESZ, ULTIMATE CLASSIC ROCK host JOE BENSON, SHOW DOG NASHVILLE’s RON BRADLEY, former WQFM/WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON PD TOM FERGUSON, and to former KBZT/SAN DIEGO’s DANA DIDONATO.

Doing the Birthday boogie on SATURDAY (12/11), INTERSCOPE-GEFFEN-A&M Pres./Promotion BRENDA ROMANO, GLASSNOTE Pres. DANIEL GLASS, WARNER MUSIC-NASHVILLE SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, CUMULUS/NASHVILLE VP/Market Mgr. ALLISON WARREN, RADIO ONE VP/Programming COLBY COLB, PROMOSUITE's CHRIS BUNGO, former KWYD/BOISE PD JD GARFIELD, former WBGG/MIAMI’s GHIA, WMAY-A/SPRINGFIELD, IL PD/News Dir. JIM LEACH, WESTWOOD ONE's JIM MURPHY, KDAE/CORPUS CHRISTI OM AJ SOLIZ, former KHYL/SACRAMENTO’s BIG AL, KLTY/DALLAS’ FRANK REED, ALL PRO BROADCASTING/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNADINO VP/GM KIMBERLY MARTINEZ, WYMX/MILWAUKEE’s TONY HESS, and WOWI-WHBT/NORFOLK PD DJ FOUNTZ.

Celebrating Birthdays on SUNDAY (12/12), WVBW/NORFOLK Brand Mgr. JAY WEST, MTV TR3's LIZ KILEY, RADIO.COM and WNSH/NEW YORK’s DAN KELLY, WNCB/RALEIGH MD CARSON BLACKLEY, SIRIUS XM’s RICK MCCLURE, VELOCITY RADIO MANAGEMENT's TONY RENDA, PRODZILLA PRODUCTIONS Pres. DAVE MARSH, former WXSS/MILWAUKEE's NATALIE DiPIETRO, KTCX/BEAUMONT, TX PD KELLY MAC, former KBOS/FRESNO APD JOHN MAGIC, and KWFF/PORTLAND’s NICK STEELE.

Happy Birthday wishes on MONDAY (12/13) to ELEKTRA SVP/Promotion TOMMY NAPPI, THE RANDY LANE COMPANY's JEFF MCHUGH, KATW/LEWISTON’s MARY LOVE, WCNZ/FT. MYERS’ PHIL BECKMAN, KGGO/DES MOINES PD STEVE BRILL, THE WEEKLY COUNTRY MUSIC COUNTDOWN's CLIFF DUMAS, PARADIGM’s BILLY HAMMOND, WGBH FOUNDATION’s Engineer CHRIS TRACY, ESPN RADIO NETWORK's SCOTT MASTELLER, WZKX/BILOXI’s BOB DEVER, WJYK/WHEELING, WV APD/MD STEVE MATTHEWS, consultant JIM CASALE, TOPNOTCH ENTERTAINMENT CORP. Chairman VINCENT WOLANIN, WQHK/FT. WAYNE's ARICKA McCAULEY, former CBS RADIO's KATIE FORTE, KJUG/VISALIA, CA’s DREW KIRBY, and to CONSENTING ADULTS host LEYNA NGUYEN.

