Dillard

MEDIACO R&B WBLS and Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK VP/National And Community Partnerships and former longtime WBLS and Gospel WLIB-A VP/Programming-OM SKIP DILLARD has been named Brand Manager of crosstown AUDACY Classic Hip Hop WXBK (94.7 THE BLOCK).

DILLARD said, "I am truly grateful for the opportunity to join the AUDACY team here in NEW YORK CITY. There’s nothing quite like the chance to build a new, fun, and exciting station for the greater NYC area that will be rooted in the community. I am honored to accept the challenge.”

SVP/Market Manager CHRIS OLIVIERO added, “SKIP knows the music, the artists, the community and this city and has a depth of knowledge and relationships that make him the premiere choice to be the building block for this new station. His arrival solidifies our commitment to making Classic Hip Hop and Throwbacks a vibrant sound on the NEW YORK dial, and we are excited to welcome him to THE BLOCK.”

DILLARD told ALL ACCESS, "It was an unbelievable 13-year journey at WBLS, WLIB, and HOT 97. I was blessed to enjoy so many incredible moments there working with the most amazing air talent, helping execute iconic events, and delivering listener experiences that I never thought I’d have a chance to play a part in. I thank everyone, but especially the five people who were essential in getting me to NYC and keeping me here: TONY GRAY, CHARLES WARFIELD, CYNTHIA SMITH, DEON LEVINGSTON, and RICK CUMMINGS. Their guidance and support over the years will continue to inspire me in this new opportunity."

