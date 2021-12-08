Smith

WHEELHOUSE RECORDS artist GRANGER SMITH will take over as host of PREMIERE NETWORKS’ syndicated Country overnight show, “AFTER MIDNITE,” from CODY ALAN in JANUARY.

ALAN, who was named the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION’s Daily National Broadcast Personality of the Year in OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/15), is expected to continue hosting his PREMIERE-syndicated evening show, “CMT RADO LIVE WITH CODY ALAN,” and his “CODYCAST” podcast, although a release from the network makes no mention of him. In a social media post YESTERDAY (12/7), ALAN wrote, “I’m hosting my last ‘AFTER MIDNITE’ show for iHEART RADIO on NEW YEAR’S EVE. Excited to bring you something new in 2022!”

“AFTER MIDNITE,” now in its 28th year of syndication, was hosted by its creator, BLAIR GARNER, prior to ALAN. It claims 200 affiliates.

“I’m incredibly honored to take the reins of ‘AFTER MIDNITE,’” said SMITH, who will continue to host his “GRANGER SMITH PODCAST" and his family YOUTUBE show, "THE SMITHS." “The unique opportunity to bring great music and speak to such a wide variety of listeners from 12a to 6a can have a profound impact on people’s lives, and that responsibility is not lost on me. I’m so excited to get started!”

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome a multiplatform talent of GRANGER’s caliber to our PREMIERE family,” said network President JULIE TALBOTT. “His unique point of view as a Country music artist will undoubtedly resonate with our loyal listeners, and we’re confident he’ll bring a new level of energy and excitement, and a connection with people that will really shine on ‘AFTER MIDNITE.’”

« see more Net News