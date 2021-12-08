Lenz

iHEARTMEDIA has promoted MILWAUKEE cluster VP/Sales DANIEL LENZ to SVP/Sales for MILWAUKEE and MADISON. LENZ joined iHEARTMEDIA after 12 years with SAGA and five years with JOURNAL BROADCAST GROUP; he also owned employment search firm MYCO USA. He will report to MILWAUKEE Market Pres. COLLEEN VALKOUN.

“I’ve had a rewarding career in MILWAUKEE working alongside some really great media professionals and I am excited to take on this new role with IHEARTMEDIA MILWAUKEE and MADISON,” said LENZ. “I look forward to continuing the success we have established while contributing new ideas and leadership to the team.”

“We are thrilled to have a leader with DAN’s knowledge, leadership and credentials to lead the iHEARTMEDIA sales organizations in both MILWAUKEE and MADISON,” said iHEARTMEDIA WISCONSIN Area Pres. JEFF TYLER. “DAN’s knowledge of the company will provide strong strategic thinking and results for our advertisers.”

The MILWAUKEE cluster includes News-Talk WISN-A, Hip Hop WKKV (V100.7), Country WMIL, Sports WOKY-A (THE BIG 920), Classic Hits WRIT (95.7 BIG FM), and Sports WRNW (97.3 THE GAME); the MADISON cluster includes Top 40 WZEE (Z104), News-Talk WIBA-A, Classic Rock WIBA-F, Oldies WIBA-F-HD2-W2765CV (U100.9), Country WMAD (96.3 STAR COUNTRY) , Sports WTSO-A (1070 THE GAME), and Adult Hits WXXM (REWIND 92.1).

