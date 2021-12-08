Lane

In his column this week in ALL ACCESS’ “CONSULTANT TIPS,” RANDY LANE asserts that THE BEATLES' creative process should be a source of inspiration, and that “there are numerous takeaways for ensemble radio and podcast shows.”

LANE, analyzing the FAB FOUR's influence in light of the renewed atttention given the band in the wake of PETER JACKSON's DISNEY+ documentary "THE BEATLES: GET BACK" and the anniversaries of JOHN LENNON's assassination and GEORGE HARRISON's passing, writes, “collaboration and working as a team transcend conflicts and ego outbreaks. When THE BEATLES authentically and creatively collaborated, their mutual affection and respect is evident.”

