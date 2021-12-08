Kay (Photo: Photos With A Flourish)

SARAH KAY has been promoted from APD/morning co-host to PD at RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP Country WQMX/AKRON, OH. She will retain her morning show duties. KAY first joined the station in 2008 as a part-timer before taking over nights in 2010. She then moved to mornings in 2014, and was elevated to APD in 2019 (NET NEWS 1/24/19).

She succeeds OM/PD JEFF LYNN, who has departed the company, where he also oversaw Classic Rock WONE and Soft AC WAKR, was PD for Alternative sister station WNWV (jenY 107.3)/CLEVELAND.

KAY shared her excitement on FACEBOOK, writing, “I started working at WQMX as a part timer 10 hours a week. Thirteen years later, I can say I’ve worked every daypart, fell in love with the music and now I have some news. TODAY, I was promoted to Program Director of 94.9 WQMX! I’m honored and thrilled to lead and learn with and from this group of pros! It’s time to get to work!”

