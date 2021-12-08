Culbertson (Photo: Nick Swift)

PATCH CULBERTSON has been elevated to BIG LOUD RECORDS SVP/GM, effective immediately. CULBERTSON joined the label as VP/A&R in 2017 (NET NEWS 10/19/17). In this newly-created leadership role, he will oversee day-to-day operations along with commercial tactics and creative development for artists on the label's roster.

The MASSACHUSETTS native previously spent eight years as Dir./A&R at the NEW YORK headquarters of REPUBLIC REORDS. He has signed and developed many hit acts across multiple genres, including FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE (via REPUBLIC RECORDS), SOMO and AMINE.

“CRAIG [WISEMAN], JOEY [MOI], and I couldn’t be happier to continue our working relationship with PATCH CULBERTSON,” said BIG LOUD Partner/CEO SETH ENGLAND. “PATCH has been with the partners since the beginning of BIG LOUD RECORDS and has helped build the label into what it is today. We want to thank him for his years of service, and to the many more to come.”

“The trajectory of this groundbreaking label has stayed true to its namesake. How? Great songs, great artists, and a world-class team,” said CULBERTSON. “I am grateful every day to support the endeavors of our artists with colleagues who are simply the best in the business. Thank you, SETH, JOEY, CRAIG and AUSTEN [ADAMS] for this opportunity.”

« see more Net News