Slaegt

Danish Black/Heavy Metal outfit SLAEGT have signed with CENTURY MEDIA RECORDS. The first studio offering with their new label, and fourth full-length overall, is entitled GODDESS and is set for a worldwide release on MARCH 18th, 2022.

A statement by the band said, “It is with the utmost pleasure we can announce that we have signed a deal with CENTURY MEDIA. CENTURY MEDIA is a huge force within the metal world - their history speaks for itself and their roster of current and former acts is a sight to behold. The label is made up of passionate and professional people, whose work is very impressive in regards to how they maintain to be such a successful label while still understanding and respecting their artists’ creative process and work. So it would be an understatement to say that we are truly looking forward to where this collaboration will take us, our music, and our listeners,”

CENTURY MEDIA RECORDS VP PHILLIPP SCHULTE added, “We are happy to announce a worldwide partnership with SLAEGT. The band’s vision, their passion and courage to create dark and timeless music as well as their breathtaking live performances have made a huge impression on us. We couldn’t be prouder to welcome this great band to CENTURY MEDIA RECORDS.”

