RELEVANT RADIO, INC. is selling Religion WLCC-A/BRANDON-TAMPA, FL and W282CI/TAMPA to SALEM COMMUNICATIONS HOLDING CORP. for $600,000. SALEM owned WLCC in 2012-19.

In other filings with the FCC, ESTRELLA RADIO LICENSE OF HOUSTON LLC has applied for an STA to operate KEYH-A/HOUSTON with an emergency wire antenna from an alternate location after losing its transmitter site lease.

And CAROLINE SMITH has closed on the sale of Tejano KAMT (BLAZIN 105)/CHANNING-AMARILLO, TX to VIVA MEDIA, LLC for $355,000. The buyer has been programming KAMT under a time brokerage agreement since 2014.

