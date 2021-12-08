-
Salem Re-Acquires WLCC/Tampa
by Perry Michael Simon
December 8, 2021 at 11:35 AM (PT)
RELEVANT RADIO, INC. is selling Religion WLCC-A/BRANDON-TAMPA, FL and W282CI/TAMPA to SALEM COMMUNICATIONS HOLDING CORP. for $600,000. SALEM owned WLCC in 2012-19.
In other filings with the FCC, ESTRELLA RADIO LICENSE OF HOUSTON LLC has applied for an STA to operate KEYH-A/HOUSTON with an emergency wire antenna from an alternate location after losing its transmitter site lease.
And CAROLINE SMITH has closed on the sale of Tejano KAMT (BLAZIN 105)/CHANNING-AMARILLO, TX to VIVA MEDIA, LLC for $355,000. The buyer has been programming KAMT under a time brokerage agreement since 2014.