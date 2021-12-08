May 19th - 22nd

WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE has announced its lineup for 2022, which includes Headliners GUNS N' ROSES, FOO FIGHTERS, KISS, and KORN. The four-day weekend scheduled for MAY 19th - 22nd will also include performances by FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, SHINEDOWN, THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, BREAKING BENJAMIN, MEGADETH, JANE’S ADDICTION, PAPA ROACH, RISE AGAINST, HALESTORM, IN THIS MOMENT, SEETHER, BUSH and more. It will take place at DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY in DAYTONA BEACH, FL.

WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE Founder DANNY WIMMER said, “WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE this past NOVEMBER was truly incredible. Our new home, DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY, welcomed us with open arms and our fans showed up in record numbers and experienced an unforgettable weekend. We knew we needed to up the ante in 2022, so we went and booked the biggest lineup that has ever been booked for an American Rock Festival. We are so excited to welcome the biggest names in rock for an epic show in MAY."

For more info and the complete WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE schedule, go to welcometorockvillefestival.com.

