Bishop Briggs Spills Beans On Tuna On Toast

BISHOP BRIGGS announced her engagement to SIR SLY frontman LANDON JACOBS during her appearance on the TUNA ON TOAST WITH STRYKER podcast.

“I recently got engaged,” BRIGGS excitedly admitted, adding that the response from her friends and family has far exceeded anything she expected. “I feel proud of the things I have accomplished. And I feel like my extended family is proud of me. The reaction to the engagement was so much bigger than any reaction to any sort of career thing. It was time. I proposed to him," said Briggs admitted, confirming that she got down on one knee and had a speech written for the proposal."

The proposal took place in BIG BEAR, CA, and while Briggs didn’t offer intimate details, she did reveal that there were tears. "We both cried," BRIGGS confessed. "It was really special. Really, really special.”

Watch BISHOP share the exciting news with STRYKER.

