IHEARTMEDIA News/Talk KFI/LOS ANGELES' 11th annual KFI PASTATHON raised a record-breaking $933,502 and 115,324 pounds of pasta and sauce to benefit CATERINA'S CLUB, a local charity that provides more than 25,000 nutritious meals every week to children in need in the area.. Since 2010, KFI listeners have raised over $4.5 million and over 700,000 pounds of pasta and sauce for children in need in the community.

KFI PD ROBIN BERTOLUCCI commented, “The KFI PASTATHON is a full station effort, and the biggest heroes are our listeners and partners. Every year, we reach new highs and that means more meals to feed more kids in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA. On behalf of the entire KFI team we thank the community for the remarkable generosity.”

To donate or to learn more about the event, listeners can go to PastaThon.com.





