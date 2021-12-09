Sold

HUGHEY COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling W266BJ/TALLASSEE, AL to MARBLE CITY MEDIA, LLC for $80,000. The primary station is the buyer's AC WAUE (AU100)/WAVERLY, AL.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were WACCAMAW BROADCASTING, LLC (WLMC-A/GEORGETOWN, SC, temporary site at reduced power after losing use of licensed site) and KAMQ, INC. (KCDY/CARLSBAD, NM, temporary operation from another tower after fatal plane crash knocked down top of licensed tower).

BUDDY TUCKER ASSOCIATION, INC. applied for Silent STAs for WMOB-A/MOBILE, AL and WTOF/BAY MINETTE, AL while it seeks new program sources.

AMERICAN EDUCATION FOUNDATION, INC. has filed for an extension of its Silent STA for W298BH/PEORIA, IL while it looks for a new program source.

The Commission has also denied the request for a waiver and extension of time for COX MEDIA GROUP's CXR RADIO, LLC and the CXR RADIO STATION TRUST LLC, headed by ELLIOT EVERS, to divest Alternative WSUN (97X)/HOLIDAY-TAMPA, FL and Top 40 WPYO (POWER 95.3)/MAITLAND-ORLANDO, FL but did extend the deadline from DECEMBER 17th of this year through FEBRUARY 15, 2022. COX is required to divest the stations as part of its takeover by APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT; it had contended that more time was needed to divest the two stations due to pandemic-related market conditions, but SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM intervened, complaining that it had presented three cash offers to the trust and were turned down, indicating that CXR was not "engaged in any meaningful effort to market the stations to potential buyers" and was instead waiting out the market to see if prices would rebound.

In another move, the Commission rejected a petition by the NAB, MMTC, and NABOB to stay its foreign government-sponsored programming disclosure rules, which are presently being challenged in the U.S. COURT OF APPEALS.

And agreeing to Consent Decrees with the FCC to settle online public file violations with compliance plans but no fines were MOAB COMMUNICATIONS, LLC (KCPX-A/SPANISH VALLEY, UT); SKYWEST MEDIA LLC (KSCQ/SILVER CITY, NM); and BIG RIVER BROADCASTING, LLC (KVYL/MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ).

