Kicks Off Weekend

HOWARD UNIVERSITY R&B WHUR/WASHINGTON DC is celebrating 50 years of broadcasting and community service. The station launched as WHUR on DECEMBER 6, 1971 after the facility was donated to the university by the WASHINGTON POST, which had operated it as the original WTOP-F (and originally as WINX-F); the license traces back to the experimental W3XO in 1939. Traditionally one of WASHINGTON's top-rated stations, WHUR is also the home of the original "QUIET STORM" show, an R&B format mainstay since the 1970s.

The station is kicking off a weekend celebration with a mural unveiling ceremony at U Street institution BEN'S CHILI BOWL on FRIDAY (12/10). The ceremony will lead into a weekend-long celebration of WHUR's 50 years on the air.

A full rundown of the weekend's events can be found here.





