Promotional Series

SIRIUSXM and PANDORA are partnering with AUDIBLE on a series of shows featuring authors discussing the music and artists that inspire them, promoting AUDIBLE's line of original audiobooks.

"CHAPTER AND VERSE" will be a monthly feature on PANDORA, posting as hosted playlists, and on SIRIUSXM VOLUME, as a radio show. The series debuts TODAY (12/9) on PANDORA and at noon TODAY on VOLUME. Participating authors include NICHOLAS SPARKS, WENDY WALKER, and JONATHAN MABERRY at launch, and JAMES PATTERSON, DAYMOND JOHN, and more to come.

"This new series brings our listeners more of what they love the most -- great music and the personal, one-of-a-kind stories from some of the best storytellers around," said PANDORA VP/Original Digital Content Programming BILL CRANDALL. "We're looking forward to hearing from some of the most popular writers and sharing their journeys and voices with our audiences."

« see more Net News