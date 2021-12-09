Debuts Today

In his spare time, when he's not hitting three-pointers at will, the GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS' STEPHEN CURRY is now recording a podcast for AUDIBLE, "15 MINUTES FROM HOME," based on his YOUTUBE series "5 MINUTES FROM HOME."

The series features CURRY riding home from a game and chatting with a celebrity guest. The A-listers interviewed on the show include KEVIN HART, JOEL EMBIID, the late NIPSEY HUSSLE, STACEY ABRAMS, E40, DAVEED DIGGS, KANE BROWN, and CURRY's brother and fellow NBA three-point sharpshooter SETH CURRY.

« see more Net News