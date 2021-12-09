9 New Recognitions

GRAMMY nominated BETHEL MUSIC has recently celebrated nine new RIAA Certifications ranging from Gold to 2x Platinum.



The Gold Certifications include “Ever Be” by BETHEL MUSIC & KALLEY, “Goodness of God” by BETHEL MUSIC & JENN JOHNSON, “You Make Me Brave” by BETHEL MUSIC & AMANDA LINDSEY COOK, “Stand In Your Love” by JOSH BALDWIN, and “Graves Into Gardens” from ELEVATION MUSIC featuring BRANDON LAKE.



BETHEL MUSIC's JONATHAN DAVID & MELISSA HELSER’s “Raise a Hallelujah” was certified Gold and “No Longer Slaves” has been certified Platinum. BETHEL MUSIC & KRISTINE DIMARCO’s “It Is Well” has been certified Platinum and CORY ASBURY’s “Reckless Love” has been certified 2x Platinum.



BETHEL MUSIC President/Artist JENN JOHNSON said, “It’s such an honor for BETHEL MUSIC to receive these certifications. The fact that what we are able to be a part of is touching the hearts of so many people and leading them to JESUS, is why we do what we do.”





L-R: Kristine DiMarco, Jenn Johnson, Kalley





Cory Asbury

Josh Baldwin





