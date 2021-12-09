Exhibit Returns

LOS ANGELES' GRAMMY MUSEUM is bringing back an expanded version of its inaugural exhibit, SONGS OF CONSCIENCE, SOUNDS OF FREEDOM. The exhibit looks at the role music has played in inspiring social consciousness through American history. The expanded exhibit, SOUNDS OF LA, will explore LOS ANGELES-based social movements and protest music. The exhibit returns to the GRAMMY MUSEUM JANUARY 15, 2022, and runs through MAY 8.

SONGS OF CONSCIENCE, SOUNDS OF FREEDOM was first displayed when the GRAMMY MUSEUM opened in 2008. The exhibit has been updated since that opening to include BLACK LIVES MATTER and the fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

GRAMMY MUSEUM Founding Exec. Dir. and Exhibit Curator BOB SANTELLI commented, "Although socially and politically conscious songs have healed and inspired generations throughout our history, it feels especially significant to showcase the power of song as a unifying force and agent of change in the midst of America's current struggles for equality."

GRAMMY MUSEUM Curator and Dir./Exhibitions NICHOLAS VEGA added, "LOS ANGELES' connection to the creation of socially conscious music is undeniable. In this newly expanded section, the GRAMMY MUSEUM partnered with a number of local artists to shine light on the community-based movements that have impacted the city's identity and history and inspired the creation of socially and politically charged music."

