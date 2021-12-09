The first-ever fan-voted COUNTRY NOW AWARDS winners were announced via livestream last night (12/8). ASHLEY McBRYDE, CARLY PEARCE and MORGAN WALLEN took home two awards each.

WALLEN won in the categories "Favorite Male Artist" and "Favorite Album," with his "Dangerous: The Double Album." PEARCE took home a win in the "Favorite Breakup Song" category with her song, "What He Didn't Do" and, with McBRYDE, landed the win for "Favorite Collaboration" with their song, "Never Wanted To Be That Girl." McBRYDE also won in the "Favorite Female Artist" category.

BRANTLEY GILBERT won for "Favorite Sentimental Song" with his "Gone But Not Forgotten." HARDY was named "Favorite Breakout Artist." GABBY BARRETT won "Favorite Female Empowerment Anthem" with her "Footprints On The Moon." WALKER HAYES scored "Favorite Viral Song" with "Fancy Like." ELLE KING and MIRANDA LAMBERT won "Favorite Party Song" with "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)." LAINE HARDY won "Favorite Debut Album" for "Here's To Anyone." CHAYCE BECKHAM was named "Favorite Singing Competition Contestant." BROTHERS OSBORNE won "Favorite Duo or Group," and KALEB AUSTIN won in the "Favorite TIKTOK Artist" category.

COUNTRY NOW Editor-in-Chief LAUREN JO BLACK hosted the show, which featured performances from JIMMIE ALLEN, GEORGE BIRGE, JAMESON RODGERS, LAINE HARDY, LAINEY WILSON, RESTLESS ROAD and LILY ROSE. TRAVIS TRITT, CHELCIE LYNN (TRAILER TRASH TAMMY), ERNEST, KATIE AUSTIN, KIERRA LEWIS and LINDSAY ELL also made appearances.

