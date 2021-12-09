Doucet, Gable, Cormack

BETTER NOISE MUSIC has announced the hiring of RENAUD DOUCET, SAMANTHA GABLE, and PAUL CORMACK in preparation for its 2022 release schedule. DOUCET joins the label as Managing Director, EUROPE; GABLE joins as Senior Director, Digital; and CORMACK joins as Managing Director, CANADA. Pres. DAN WAITE, CEO ALLEN KOVAC, and COO STEVE KLINE have also announced a series of key promotions, including VICTOR LANG as GM, GSA, and LEXIE VIKLUND as A&R Director.

Based in PARIS, DOUCET joins BETTER NOISE MUSIC from SPOTIFY, where he was Head of Metal and, prior to that, DEEZER where he was Head of Rock and Metal. DOUCET will be charged with overseeing the streaming growth of the label in FRANCE, SCANDINAVIA, CENTRAL EUROPE and ROW. He will work closely with HENRY TONGUE, Senior Dir./International Streaming Strategy for the label.

GABLE joins the label following 10+ years at RED and then THE ORCHARD after the two merged, where she most recently served as Senior Dir./Product & Label Management and worked on projects from JAKE MILLER, O.A.R., SCOTTY MCCREERY, and more. GABLE will play a key role in the label’s digital marketing and social media efforts, working closely with SEAN MAXSON, VP/Marketing.

CORMACK brings 20+ years of entertainment marketing experience to BETTER NOISE, having worked in leadership roles at UNIVERSAL MUSIC, DHX TELEVISION and most recently as Pres./SPARKWHEEL MARKETING AND STRATEGY. Based in TORONTO, CORMACK will be overseeing the leading active rock label’s activities in the market through streaming, radio, press and marketing. CORMACK will work closely with KLINE and JACKIE KAJZER, SVP/Head/Promotion.

Recent internal promotions and additional new hires include:

• Victor Lang, General Manager, GSA

• Anne Wall, Senior Director, Licensing & Royalties

• Henry Tongue, Senior Director, International Streaming Strategy

• Lexie Viklund, Director, A&R

• Ben Guzman, Creative Director

• Ben Lifson, Director, Digital and Community Management

• Amanda Meyer, Senior Manager, Streaming

• Eoin Wenger, Senior Manager, Digital and Community Management

• Sabine Leibig, Label Manager, GSA

• Luke Hinz, Manager, Analytics and Streaming

• Eliana Núñez, Coordinator, Publicity

• Manny Unger, Coordinator, Production/Digital Content Assistant

WAITE said, “BETTER NOISE MUSIC continues to expand internationally, providing deeper opportunities for streaming, marketing, promotion and sales for our acts. Our new hires of PAUL CORMACK, RENAUD DOUCET and the promotion of VICTOR LANG, will complement our international expansion which has recently seen TIM MCLEAN SMITH join as MD AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND, JOE MCFADDEN overseeing LATAM, CLAUDIA MANCINO’s overseeing promotions for UK & EUROPE, and HENRY TONGUE’s promotion as Senior Dir. of International Streaming Strategy.”

KLINE added, “These new hires and promotions come at an exciting time for BETTER NOISE as we hit the 4 billion stream milestone this year. We’re pleased to have an all-star team onboard as we look ahead to priority projects from FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, THE HU, NOTHING MORE and AWOLNATION, as well as label debut albums from developing artists TEMPT, EVA UNDER FIRE and CLASSLESS ACT.

