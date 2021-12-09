December 17th & 19th

THE CODA COLLECTION is presenting an exclusive global live streaming event..."METALLICA 40th Anniversary LIVE", a special two-night event celebrating 40 years of METALLICA. Powered by streaming partners AMAZON MUSIC and PRIME VIDEO Channels, the free global live stream will showcase the band’s full hometown performances at SAN FRANCISCO's CHASE CENTER on DECEMBER 17th and 19th.

In-person tickets for these shows were available exclusively to members of the group’s "Fifth Member" fan club, but now METALLICA fans can view both via AMAZON MUSIC, AMAZON MUSIC's TWITCH channel, and PRIME VIDEO starting at 9p (PT)/12a (ET) each night. The shows will then be made available exclusively at THE CODA COLLECTION/PRIME VIDEO Channel for subsequent viewing.

For more info on "METALLICA 40th Anniversary LIVE" and to sign up for a tune-in reminder, visit HERE.

