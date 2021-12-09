Country artists WYNONNA JUDD, THOMPSON SQUARE, TERRI CLARK and more are taking part in PAWLIDAYS, a fundraising campaign sponsored by TITO’S HANDMADE VODKA that benefits NASHVILLE's non-profit veterinary clinic, PET COMMUNITY CENTER. Other celebrity participants include actor LESLIE JORDAN, Country artists JAY ALLEN, JAMIE O'NEAL and CAROLYN DAWN JOHNSON, SIRIUSXM's STORME WARREN and television personality SUZANNE ALEXANDER.

To celebrate 10 years of operation and more than 100,000 animals served, PET COMMUNITY CENTER is bringing together some famous friends to raise $40,000 for its PAWLIDAYS campaign before the end of the year. In a series of videos on social media, each celebrity shared why they support the non-profit and encouraged others to donate to the cause. In one such video, O‘NEAL, accompanied by her two dogs, said, “I can’t imagine what it’s like to have to surrender your beloved pets because you can no longer afford to keep them. At PET COMMUNITY CENTER in NASHVILLE, that’s exactly what they’re trying to end - pet homelessness - and give access to those who need it the most to take care of their furry friends.”

Donations made here between now and JANUARY 1st will be matched up to $20,000.

