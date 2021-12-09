Dr. Steven Savage (Photo: Jay Blakesberg)

DR. STEVEN SAVAGE's BLUE BEAR SCHOOL OF MUSIC in SAN FRANCISCO is the predecessor to the SCHOOL OF ROCK, the city's preeminent educational facility for rock, jazz and soul.

Some of the people involved with the school include RENEE RICHARDSON, best known for her two-decade career as a radio host on KFOG/SAN FRANCISCO, who sits on the Board Of Directors. BONNIE HAYES, a songwriter, recording artist, musician and record producer for BILLY IDOL, BELINDA CARLISLE and HUEY NEWS, is also involved with the school, as is acclaimed BAY AREA drummer JAY LANE (DEAD & COMPANY, PRIMUS, LES CLAYPOOL).

BLUE BEAR has taught more than 40,000 students, and is currently enrolling 850 per quarter. Through 62 community partnerships, SAVAGE's school has enrolled 4,000 kids in free classes and offers free music education courses in local schools, community centers, churches and family shelters. With 300 teaching musicians in its history, BLUE BEAR's range of courses has grown to include electronic music, DJing and the LITTLE BEARS program for toddlers.

