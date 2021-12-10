Fundraiser

NEW SOUTH RADIO Top 40 WYOY (Y101)/JACKSON, MS has kicked off its annual "FELIZ NAVIDOLLAZ" fundraising campaign to help raise money for MISSISSIPPI FAMILY FOR KIDS. The campaign's twist is that Y101 listeners can win $101 in cash, with the station matching the prize with a $101 donation to the charity.

WYOY PD LOUIE CRUZ said, "We take the joy of giving and combine it with winning, so it’s really the best of both CHRISTMAS worlds."

Meanwhile, sister AC WJKK (MIX 98.7) is also airing a fundraiser, and WJKK PD JOHN ANTHONY explains, "It's called, 'A Grand In Each Hand'. We have listeners enter online and then on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17th, we’ll draw for a grand prize winner who wins $1000 for themselves and $1000 for their favorite charity."

