Collectibles Show

SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK is adding a weekly show on sports cards and memorabilia. "SPORTS COLLECTORS CLUB," hosted by SPORTS COLLECTORS DAILY columnist and "TTMCAST" podcast host JEFF BAKER and DALLAS collector DREW PELTO, will air SUNDAYS 7-8a (ET) beginning JANUARY 9th.

GOW MEDIA COO/PD CRAIG LASWON said, “SPORTSMAP RADIO is always interested in adding specialty programming to our weekend lineup. We have been looking to partner with JEFF and DREW for quite some time. They are each tremendously talented and will produce a program that both hardcore and casual collectors will enjoy.”

