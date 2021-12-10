Cantelon

PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT has named worship leader, songwriter, and producer BEN CANTELON as Senior Director of A&R.

As a songwriter, CANTELON has co-written songs with CHRIS TOMLIN, PHIL WICKHAM, MATT REDMAN, MAVERICK CITY, NEWSBOYS, KARI JOBE, CODY CARNES, MATT MAHER, MICHAEL W. SMITH, PASSION and others. He also held the role of worship leader and pastor at churches SOUL SURVIVOR, HOLY TRINITY BROMPTON, and WORSHIP CENTRAL in the UK.

Senior VP of A&R BLAINE BARCUS said, “We're thrilled to have BEN join us at PROVIDENT. His diverse background as an artist, worship leader, songwriter, and producer will be a huge benefit to our A&R team and the creatives he will serve/support. Most of all, BEN is a person who loves artists and understands their hearts."

