PHOEBE GREEN is back with a new single "So Grown Up," on CHESS CLUB RECORDS. Raised in the small seaside town of LYTHAM, PHOEBE GREEN first shot to prominence with her critically acclaimed 2019 debut singles "Dreaming Of" and "Easy Peeler." She's so impressive, "Dreaming Of" subsequently found its way onto BILLIE EILISH’s personally curated ‘In My Room’ playlist. Will the new single make it on to yours? Check it out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

