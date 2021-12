Competition Winners

The THIRD COAST INTERNATIONAL AUDIO FESTIVAL has announced the winners of the 2021 THIRD COAST/RICHARD H. DRIEHAUS FOUNDATION COMPETITION. The categories in which the shows won will be disclosed in a "virtual awards celebration" SUNDAY (12/12) at 3:30p (CT), which will also inclue the launch of a "web showcase" with the winning shows, information about why they were chosen, and a list of finalists.

The winners:

-"Entre Quatro Paredes (Between Four Walls)." HELOIZA BARBOSA with PAULO PINHEIRO, DIOGO SARAIVA, VALQUIRIA GOUVEA, and ADAM GAMWELL, "FOR FAXINA" podcast, BRAZIL and UNITED STATES

-"Ep 1. Once Upon a Time, a Girl Needs a Distraction in Quarantine," HEATHER LI, "IT’S NICE TO HEAR YOU," UNITED STATES

-"INTERSECTION," SAM RIDDELL, JORDAN GASS-POORE', BRIANA STODDEN, ANNA WILLIAMS, MERAL AGISH, NATALIE MILBRODT, JO ANN WONG, THERESA GAFFNEY, SYREETA GATES, GUILIA HJORT, AND ELIAS RAVIN, QUEENS MEMORY PROJECT & QUEENS PUBLIC LIBRARY, UNITED STATES

-"INVENTIONS IN SOUND," RAYMOND ANTROBUS & ELEANOR MCDOWALL, A FALLING TREE Production for BBC RADIO 4, UNITED KINGDOM

-"LOST NOTES: 1980," HANIF ABDURRAQIB, MYKE DODGE WEISKOPF, VICTORIA ALEJANDRO, and NICK WHITE, "LOST NOTES," SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A-News-Talk KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES

-"MONAEA, A 2020 DIARY," JEN KINNEY, MONAEA UPTON, ASHLEY CLEEK, ADIZAH EGHAN, KYLE MURDOCK, KATE OSBORN, and ADREANNA RODRIGUEZ, VICE NEWS REPORTS, UNITED STATES

-"PANDEMIC DIARIES: One Couple's Story of Isolation and Love in a Nursing Home," LAUREN CHOOLJIAN, JASON MOON, AND DAN BARRICK, NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO, UNITED STATES

-"PMHx," JAMES T. GREEN, "SHORT CUTS," a FALLING TREE Production for BBC RADIO 4, UNITED KINGDOM & UNITED STATES

-"SIMULTANEOUS," PAMELA Z, DEUTSCHLANDRADIO (DEUTSCHLANDFUNK KULTUR), GERMANY, ITALY & UNITED STATES

-"Time Bandit," SEAN COLE with BEN CALHOUN, AVIVA DEKORNFELD, and IRA GLASS "THIS AMERICAN LIFE," UNITED STATES

-"THE WAIT," MOZHGAN MOAREFIZADEH, NICOLE CURBY, and MICHAEL GREEN, THE GUARDIAN, AUSTRALIA & INDONESIA

