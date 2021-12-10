Charli XCX

Global pop artist CHARLI XCX's is set to release an intimate new documentary film, CHARLI XCX: ALONE TOGETHER, opening in select theaters, on demand, and streaming on HULU JANUARY 28th. The film stars and is executive produced by CHARLI XCX and is directed by BRADLEY & PABLO (LIL NAS X, DUA LIPA, ROSALIA, KANYE WEST, CARDI B).

Setting out to complete an entire album in 40 days with a MAY 15th deadline, CHARLI opened the creative process of her album HOW I’M FEELING NOW, from the choosing of lyrics, to the album cover, to the scenes of the music video and more to her global community of vulnerable LGBTQ+ fans. In the process, she gained a new understanding of her own emotional limits, mental health issues and her love for her boyfriend, who lived with her during this period.

With almost a year of editing over 5000 clips from different cameras and formats condensed into 107 minutes, CHARLI XCX: ALONE TOGETHER is a love letter to her fans who are the co-stars of the movie. The film aims to capture a monumental time in history from the eyes of a modern music icon.

