Lulu & Lala

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKTU/NEW YORK's LULU & LALA are taking their talents to CBS's THE AMAZING RACE. Premiering JANUARY 5th, 2022, listeners and fans can watch the duo embark on a trek around the world, competing in a series of challenges, both mental and physical. With a $1 million prize on the line, The 33rd season will kick off with a special two-hour premiere, WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5th at 8p(ET), then move back to its regular time on WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12, at 9p (ET).

LALA said, “I am beyond excited to be part of Season 33 of THE AMAZING RACE. I promise you will see a whole new side of LULU & LALA! It’s a special season for sure!”

LULU added, “She's right! With LALA's lack of sense of direction and my OCD on wanting to control everything, this season is one you don't want to miss. We hope we make our family and listeners proud!”

