Benztown has created an audio tribute to honor MICHAEL NESMITH, singer and guitarist of the hit group the MONKEES, who died today of heart failure at his home in CARMEL VALLEY, CA. He was 78.

A native of HOUSTON, TX, MICHAEL NESMITH moved to LA after a stint in the US Air Force. Before joining the MONKEES, he had success as a songwriter in the Southern CALIFORNIA folk scene, penning songs including "Mary, Mary", which was recorded by the PAUL BUTTERFIELD BLUES BAND, and "Different Drum", recorded by The Stone Poneys, featuring Linda Ronstadt. Nesmith landed a role on the TV series "The Monkees" in 1965. The hit series aired from 1966 to 1968.

When the MONKEES dissolved in the late 60s, NESMITH formed the FIRST NATIONAL BAND, pioneering country-rock and recording three classic country-rock albums. In 1981, he won a GRAMMY for video of the year. NESMITH continued to tour with the MONKEES throughout his career, while also touring solo. NESMITH and surviving band member MICKY DOLENZ last performed in LOS ANGELES on NOVEMBER 14th. Married three times, NESMITH is survived by four children.

