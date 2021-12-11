The WMZQ and WPOC grand total

Dozens of iHEARTMEDIA Country stations -- and many more from other broadcast groups -- held their annual radiothons for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL at the end of last week, collectively raising millions of dollars for the hospital.

Among them were iHEART's WMZQ/WASHINGTON, DC and WPOC/BALTIMORE, whose joint "Country Cares For St. JUDE Kids" radiothon on DECEMBER 9th and 10th brought in more than $933,018. Similarly, iHEART's WBWL (191.7 THE BULL)/BOSTON and WRNX (KIX 100.9)/SPRINGFIELD, MA's joint radiothon on the same dates raised $527,555 in pledges.

Among the other iHEART stations hosting fundraising events:

*WUBL (94.9 THE BULL)/ATLANTA, WTQR (Q104.1)/GREENSBORO and WKKT (96.9 THE KAT)/CHARLOTTE collectively raised $698,434, of which $327,926 came from WUBL listeners, setting a station record

*KAJA (KJ97)/SAN ANTONIO raised $503,581

*KCCY (Y96.9) COLORADO SPRINGS raised $285,000 through a series of events including a radiothon, and a DECEMBER 2nd concert featuring BROTHERS OSBORNE, CALLISTA CLARK, MORGAN WADE, FRANK RAY and CAROLINE JONES

*KSSN/LITTLE ROCK raised $138,217

*KKIX (KIX 104)/FAYETTEVILLE, AR raised $117,876

*WPAP/PANAMA CITY, FL raised more than $65,000

Plenty of non-iHEART stations were working hard on ST. JUDE's behalf with radiothons last week as well. Among them:

*BONNEVILLE KYGO/DENVER, which collected $334,568

*CUMULUS WGKX (KIX 106)/MEMPHIS, whose radiothon totaled $312,923

*BEASLEY WXTU/PHILADELPHIA, which brought in $261,339

*MAX MEDIA WGH-F (97.3 THE EAGLE)/NORFOLK, which earned $210,752

*And CUMULUS MEDIA KUBL (K-BULL 93.3)/SALT LAKE CITY, which raised $162,236.

« see more Net News