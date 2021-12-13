Inzerillo

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY EVP/CTO JOE INZERILLO is joining SIRIUSXM HOLDINGS INC. as Chief Product & Technology Officer, effective JANUARY 10th.

INZERILLO most recently worked on the development and launch of the DISNEY+ streaming service and previously served as EVP/CTO and co-founder at BAMTECH MEDIA, the streaming company created by MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL and acquired by DISNEY.

Chief Innovation Officer JIM CADY, who has been serving as Interim Head of Product Development, is retiring and will work with INZERILLO on the transition through the end of FEBRUARY.

"JOE brings significant experience building and leading innovative digital platforms, and he will be instrumental as SIRIUSXM continues to evolve and as we execute on our growth strategies," said CEO JENNIFER WITZ. "We pride ourselves on providing the best content in audio entertainment, and with JOE spearheading our technological advancements, we will accelerate our efforts to develop the best product experiences for listeners to consume our unmatched content both in and out of the car."

INZERILLO said, "I am a long-time listener and huge fan of SIRIUSXM, and I could not be more excited to join this team. Streaming and over-the-top offerings have revolutionized the entertainment industry -- and audio is no exception. This opportunity is the culmination of all of my professional experiences over the last 30 years, and one I simply could not pass up. From the moment I accepted the role, my mind has been racing with ideas for how we can expand digital capabilities across SIRIUSXM's business. Together, our team will develop a product and technology roadmap that will further differentiate SIRIUSXM and bring creative new entertainment options to consumers at scale."

« see more Net News