Megan Thee Stallion (Photo: Instagram)

MEGAN THEE STALLION has graduated with a degree from HOUSTON's TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY. She received her Health Administration diploma at commencement ceremonies on SATURDAY (12/11) at the university.

The TEXAS native has been taking classes online working on her degree; she attended PRAIRIE VIEW A&M before her music career took off. She wanted to earn her degree as a tribute to the women in her family, including her mother, who passed away in 2019 from brain cancer.

« see more Net News