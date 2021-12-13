-
Megan Thee Stallion Is Now Also Megan Thee Graduate
by Pete Jones
December 13, 2021 at 5:51 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MEGAN THEE STALLION has graduated with a degree from HOUSTON's TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY. She received her Health Administration diploma at commencement ceremonies on SATURDAY (12/11) at the university.
The TEXAS native has been taking classes online working on her degree; she attended PRAIRIE VIEW A&M before her music career took off. She wanted to earn her degree as a tribute to the women in her family, including her mother, who passed away in 2019 from brain cancer.