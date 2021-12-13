Michelle Ross

MICHELLE ROSS will become the new acting GM of LUFKIN EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING FOUNDATION Contemporary Christian KSWP/LUFKIN-NACOGDOCHES, TX and sister station Religious KAVX/LUFKIN-NACOGDOCHES, TX in JANUARY (1/1).



MICHELLE has worked there over 30 years as announcer, PD, and AGM. She added, “I'm grateful for all that AL has taught me over the years. He has done a great job leading this station to where it is now one of the top stations in EAST TEXAS. I'm also excited about taking on this new role. With the world getting darker, we have even a greater opportunity to bring people hope.”



AL ROSS, who has served as GM for almost 25 years, said, “We have been talking about our succession plan for a while now and I believe now is the best time to make this move. MICHELLE is a great leader and I know she will do well moving this ministry forward.”



AL will continue through JUNE 2022 supporting MICHELLE in her new role.

